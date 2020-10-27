Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 19.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,150,000 after purchasing an additional 259,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,035,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 530.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clorox by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,046,000 after buying an additional 56,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $212.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.31 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

