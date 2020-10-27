Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $3,147,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 455.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.5% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 108.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.