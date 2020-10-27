Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $17.86 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $257,000. AF Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.83.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $306.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $315.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.