Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $19.19 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,633,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,084 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.75% of TEGNA worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

