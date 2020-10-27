Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.72 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,366 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,127 shares of company stock worth $3,906,600. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

