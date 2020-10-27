Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.86 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $232.35 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

