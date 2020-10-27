Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $25.28 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,297,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

GOOGL opened at $1,584.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,077.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,510.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1,456.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

