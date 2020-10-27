Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.70 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $214.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $227.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

