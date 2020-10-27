Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $35.38 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $276.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.24. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $297.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus increased their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

