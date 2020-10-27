Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 736,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

