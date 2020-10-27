Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 158.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $112.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.