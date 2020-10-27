Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSG opened at $151.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.07. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52-week low of $182.47 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

