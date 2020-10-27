Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,696 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 36,124 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $241.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.05 and a 200 day moving average of $203.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $129,311.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,121.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,735,727.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 751,328 shares of company stock worth $177,942,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.60.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

