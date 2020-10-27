Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,410 shares during the quarter. Boyd Gaming comprises 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.21% of Boyd Gaming worth $41,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYD. Truist increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.44.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 2.30. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

