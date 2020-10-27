Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 508,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,624 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Group comprises about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $32,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,455,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after acquiring an additional 338,370 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,853,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 67.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,066,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,629,000 after purchasing an additional 428,566 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 434,662 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RCL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

RCL stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

