Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $20,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $224.18 billion, a PE ratio of -200.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

