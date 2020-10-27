Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 12,907 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,907 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.13% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $51,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after buying an additional 3,268,277 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,384,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,593,000 after acquiring an additional 651,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,583,000 after acquiring an additional 590,034 shares during the period.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,136 shares of company stock worth $12,004,890. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $152.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average is $147.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.