Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 17,258 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne accounts for 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.42% of CyrusOne worth $34,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 31.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 30,648 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

