Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,156 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $61,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,823 shares of company stock worth $99,036,079 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.64.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $585.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $575.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $303.22 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

