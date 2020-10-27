Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,232 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

HON stock opened at $170.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

