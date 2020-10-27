Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,525 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 2.48% of FARO Technologies worth $26,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 262.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 29,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,937,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after buying an additional 25,803 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.64 million. Analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $90,957.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,702.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $606,029.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

