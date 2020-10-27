Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 50,623 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,418,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,623 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $30,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQUA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $129,613,871.20. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 26,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $645,971.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,170,679 shares of company stock valued at $147,419,361. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AQUA opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.