Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,431 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,340,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $173.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

