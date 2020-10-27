Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 698 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $384.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

