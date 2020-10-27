Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 856 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 50.8% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 53.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 62,351 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

TGT stock opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.