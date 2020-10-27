Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,687 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

