Pinterest (PINS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PINS stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -71.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.84.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 350,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $12,099,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,773,377 shares of company stock worth $180,048,915 in the last 90 days.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

