Piper Sandler Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $149.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.95.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA opened at $135.43 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,683,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,244,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after acquiring an additional 696,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.