Piper Sandler Raises First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target to $30.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $226.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

