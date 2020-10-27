Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

PLZ.UN stock opened at C$3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.27. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $341.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.49, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

