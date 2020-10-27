Plexus (PLXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.72. Plexus has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $86.53.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $150,939.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,270.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $401,291.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,051 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,028 shares of company stock worth $6,577,589. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

