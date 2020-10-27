Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.02.

Shares of PCOM stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $133.06 million, a PE ratio of 91.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Points International had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Points International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOM. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Points International in the first quarter worth $2,688,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Points International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Points International in the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

