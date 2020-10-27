Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.15-7.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.64. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-3% yr/yr to $6.92-6.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion.Polaris also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.15-7.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.13.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.81. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $399,938.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

