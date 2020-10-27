Polymetal International’s (AUCOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polymetal International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of AUCOY stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. Polymetal International has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $28.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.