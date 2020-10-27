POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. POSCO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. POSCO has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 50.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 79,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in POSCO by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 133,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in POSCO by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

