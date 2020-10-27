Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.15.

PD stock opened at C$1.03 on Friday. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $282.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.83.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

