Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$1.60 at TD Securities

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore increased their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.15.

Get Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) alerts:

Shares of PD stock opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $282.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.83.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$164.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.