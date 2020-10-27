Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,370,000 after purchasing an additional 592,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 48.9% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 163,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,264,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.10, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

