Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 438 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 250,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $276.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.24. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.