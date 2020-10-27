Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 150.0% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.01 and its 200 day moving average is $164.00. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

