Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $101,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $581.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.22 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total transaction of $64,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,640 shares in the company, valued at $18,384,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,823 shares of company stock worth $99,036,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.