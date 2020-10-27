Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.37.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $163.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

