Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7,755.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after buying an additional 667,000 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $49,023,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,205,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after acquiring an additional 259,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.