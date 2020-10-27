Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $236,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $584,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 963.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $121.74 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average is $115.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Edward Jones downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

