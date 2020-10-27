Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $949,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

NYSE PG opened at $141.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day moving average of $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $350.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,391 shares of company stock valued at $61,105,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

