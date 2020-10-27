Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

