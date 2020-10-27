Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 527,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 361,516 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $77,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,354,000 after acquiring an additional 150,447 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

