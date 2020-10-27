Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 67 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.81 and its 200-day moving average is $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

