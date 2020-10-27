Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $117,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 155.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 108,271 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,172,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,730,000.

NYSEARCA:ESPO opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $64.48.

