Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Prospect Capital has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $145.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 164.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,299,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 809,014 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.